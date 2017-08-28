The contest for a new mayor of Souris, P.E.I., is officially open.

Former mayor David MacDonald resigned in June, following controversial comments he made regarding complaints about glass on Souris Beach.

Nominations are being accepted until Sept. 1. Nominations forms are available at the town office.

You must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Souris for at least one year in order to qualify.

If more than one name is submitted, voting will take place Sept. 18 at the Souris Fire Hall, with an advance poll happening Sept. 10.