Souris aims to add to beach success

The Town of Souris has added more amenities to its beachfront in the hopes of enticing even more tourists to stop.

There's a new waterfront deck with picnic tables and a new splash pad for the kids. It's all located on public land along the causeway on the way into town. It joins several shops, parking on both sides of the highway, and improvements to the beach itself.

"It's the first that people see when they come into Souris," said Mayor Stephen O'Brien.

"It's very attractive and it's also very busy and been very successful for the businesses that have been there over the last couple of years."

On a good day in the summer both parking lots can be full, said O'Brien.

Good weather can fill the parking lots at the beach, says Mayor Stephen O'Brien. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

There are a couple of new businesses on the boardwalk this year, including the town's first food truck.

The latest additions cost $200,000, and were built with financial assistance from the province and ACOA.

O'Brien said the next step is to improve signage over the crosswalk at the beach, to help slow the traffic down.

A splash pad has been added to the playground area. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More P.E.I. news