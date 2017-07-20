A 29-year-old Souris man has been charged with break and enter, and assault with a baseball bat.

Kings District RCMP received a 911 call early Thursday morning from the victims of the assault.

RCMP Sgt Chris Gunn said a 33-year-old Souris area man was assaulted with the bat. A 28-year-old woman was also assaulted, but not with the weapon. Both had minor injuries that were treated by Island EMS on the scene.

The victims and man charged know each other, said RCMP, but they would not say what led to the incident.

The investigation is continuing.