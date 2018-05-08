Outdoor classroom to bring earth and sky to students

Somerset Elementary in Kinkora, P.E.I., is looking at creating an outdoor classroom.

The classroom would be big enough to accommodate 25 students, so probably at least 150 square feet.

Teacher Sharon Anderson, who is working with the playground committee on this project, said an outdoor classroom brings a wealth of possibilities.

"With science you could take the kids out, have a little lesson, maybe they go off looking for bugs or signs of spring. We did that for kindergarten,"

Students could use the classroom as a base for getting out and hunting for signs of spring, among other projects. (Erin Collins/CBC)

"It's just another way to tweak their interest. Sometimes it's just nice to get outside."

The space would also be available for games or just hanging out during recess and lunch breaks.

Anderson favours a gazebo, but other designs are being considered. The final project will have a roof so it can be used in all weather.

The project will cost about $5,000. The hope is to build it this summer so it's ready for the fall.

