UPEI's Department of Physics held a solar eclipse viewing party Monday.

The event began at 2:30 p.m. outside of the School of Sustainable Design Engineering where there were special telescopes and viewing glasses provided.

Looking through the view finder of a camera is not advisable, unless you've got a friend to hold one of these trendy filters. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Staring into the eclipse is safe with protective lens on telescopes like these. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Sky gazers lined up to catch a safe glimpse at the solar eclipse. (Tom Steepe/CBC)