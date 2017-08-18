Don't have eclipse glasses?

Don't worry, CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland has the DIY project you need to view Monday's solar eclipse.

Scotland said Islanders can expect to see the eclipse late on Monday afternoon.

"The moon will start to cover the edge of the sun's disk beginning at 2:42 p.m. maximum coverage will occur at 3:50 p.m. with the partial eclipse finally ending at 4:54 p.m.," he said.

You can watch safely with this quick and easy eclipse viewer.

You'll need tinfoil, scissors, tape, two bristol boards and a paper clip.

Take your scissors and cut a square in your bristol board.

Slap that tinfoil over the hole and tape it town!

Poke a hole in the middle of the tinfoil with your paper clip.

Hold up your creation over your other piece of bristol board and watch the eclipse happen safely right before your eyes!