A P.E.I. farmer is being recognized for his environmental work.

David Francis of Lady Fane is this year's recipient of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.

Francis was one of the first farmers to install an integrated soil conservation system on the Island.

Soil conservation features include farmable berms, grass waterways, diversion terraces and strip cropping. He has also retired 14 hectares of highly-sloped land, which is particularly prone to erosion.

This award is given annually to a farm which is economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially responsible.

Francis will be presented with the award at the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture's Annual Meeting Friday at the Confederation Centre.