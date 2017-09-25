The Charlottetown Youth Matters Group will present a session next week about the subtle ways social media can affect the mental health of young people.

Alex Youland, a board member with Charlottetown Youth Matters, said the impact of the constant presence of social media can sneak up on people.

"We don't even know it," Youland said.

"Sometimes people can get … a fear of missing out, or kind of living through other people's lives in their phones too."

The Canadian Mental Health Association will lead the cyber session at Holland College on Oct. 2.

The session is part of a week-long schedule of events about general well-being.

The event is free and anyone who wants to attend can just show up.