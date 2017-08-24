Fathers taking their small children to the Sobeys in Stratford, P.E.I., can feel a little bit more comfortable about where they can park.

The grocery store has updated its signs that offer courtesy spaces to pregnant women and parents of young children. It now includes not only moms and dads, but all customers who have young children with them.

Earlier this week, Justin Simard was at the store with his baby, examining the sign that read "Mothers with Small Children" wondering if he was included. He said he got a dirty look from one woman in the parking lot.

He tweeted out his concern, and Sobeys responded quickly that he was absolutely welcome to park there, and it would update the signs.

Justin Simard expressed concern about whether he was allowed to park in this space, and Sobeys updated the sign to be more inclusive. (Justin Simard/Twitter)

Sobeys sent an email to CBC News with a picture of the updated sign on Thursday.