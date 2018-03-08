Sobeys stores in P.E.I. have introduced more environmentally friendly plastic grocery bags and they'll be in stores across Atlantic Canada by the end of the year.

The lighter bags are produced with 30 per cent less plastic than Sobeys' previous bags. This is the equivalent of removing 33 million plastic bags in the waste stream a year.

The new bags allows the grocer to pack more bags per case, reducing the overall impacts of transportation. Sobeys says the shipping efficiencies equate to a 30 per cent reduction in truckloads and greenhouse gas emissions per year.

"Reducing the amount of plastic contributes to less plastic in the environment and eventually our landfills, which we know is a bit of a challenge in Atlantic Canada right now," said Jacquelin Weatherbee, Sobeys' director of external communications.

The bags were launched on P.E.I. on March 1 and they're expected in the rest of Atlantic Canada by the end of 2018.

Sobeys says it's working to help customers use reusable bags. It's put signage in parking lots so customers remember to bring their bags into the store with them. (Submitted by Sobeys)

Stores also have bins where customers are encouraged to recycle their bags. Those will be sent back to the bag manufacturer, Inteplast, in New Brunswick to make new bags and other plastic products.

Sobeys said this will take some pressure off waste managers, who have been struggling to find markets for this plastic waste.

Sobeys also said it's working to help customers use reusable bags, such as signage in parking lots so that customers remember to bring their bags into the store with them.