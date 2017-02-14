Very little was moving on P.E.I. as a blizzard roared over the Island Monday night, but that didn't stop three new Islanders from making their debuts.​

Plows were off the roads all night Monday, but dispatchers did send out some for emergency escorts.

The Kings County plow dispatcher told CBC News three babies were born during the blizzard. According to Health PEI, two of the mothers made it to hospital, while the other gave birth at home.

'Great and very comforting'

Corey Nolan and his wife, Joanne Cruz Pangan, who live in the Charlottetown community of East Royalty, were one of the couples who made it to hospital.

Their daughter, Ava Feliz Pangan Nolan, was born at 3 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Ava Feliz Pangan Nolan was born at 3 a.m. in the middle of the blizzard. (Submitted by Corey Nolan)

Nolan told CBC he called QEH who advised him to call 911, which he did at 10 p.m., when his wife's contractions were five minutes apart. An Island EMS ambulance and a plow came to their door to pick them up about 10 minutes later, he said.

"We were very worried, especially when the contractions got really heavy," Nolan said. With their first child, his wife laboured for a full 24 hours, so the couple was hoping they had more time.

Ava Feliz Pangan Nolan, in her mother Joanne Cruz Pangan's arms, is doing well, according to her dad Corey Nolan, holding Ava's big brother Duncan. (Submitted by Corey Nolan)

"But when baby wants to come, she came!" he said, calling his wife Joanne a "trouper."

"It was awesome, a very good experience," said Nolan, sharing that he himself was also born during a blizzard.

"I have to say the EMTs were great and very comforting, [and] also would like to give a thanks to the plow drivers," he said. "After this those guys/girls have my full respect."

Nolan also thanked the staff at the hospital who helped deliver baby Ava.

"The nursing staff and doctor were great. I believe the majority there already were pulling [a] double shift," he said.​