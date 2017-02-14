Very little was moving overnight on P.E.I. as a blizzard roared over the Island, but that didn't stop three Kings County babies.

Plows were off the roads all night, but dispatchers did send some out for emergency escorts.

The Kings County plow dispatcher told CBC News three babies were born during the blizzard. Only one mother made it to hospital. The others gave birth at home.

Plows from Kings and Queens counties helped firefighters get to a fire at Hayden Produce in Cherry Valley. A firefighter described it as a total loss.