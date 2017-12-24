A snowstorm travelling up the U.S. coast and into Atlantic Canada is set to bring a significant amount of snow to Prince County, P.E.I.

Environment Canada is expecting "hazardous winter conditions" for the county as snow will begin to fall on Christmas morning.

Roughly 15 centimetres is expected to blanket the western portion of the province by late afternoon on Christmas Day, leading to poor visibility on the roads.

Queens and Kings counties have a weather statement in effect from Environment Canada. Snow is expected for Christmas morning, changing to ice pellets and then rain in the afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell expects Prince County to get the worst of the snowstorm arriving Christmas Day. (Kalin Mitchell/Facebook)

Precipitation is expected to taper off in the evening. In total, Environment Canada predicts central and eastern areas of the province to receive less than 15 centimetres overall.

For Islanders expecting to leave the province on Christmas Day, there are blizzard and snowfall warnings in effect in New Brunswick. There are special weather statements in effect for parts of Nova Scotia that are expected to see snow, freezing rain and showers.

Slippery conditions on Saturday

On Saturday, freezing rain in Queens County led to several minor collisions.

The slippery conditions prompted warnings from RCMP as road conditions became a mess.

Queens District has responded to 5 collisions in last 30 minutes... PLEASE slow down out there. Secondary roads with packed snow / ice are extremely slippery. #DriveSafePEI Cst. Parsons — @RCMPPEITraffic

RCMP responded to roughly 10 collisions in total, all minor collisions with no serious injuries.

Charlottetown police also reported two minor collisions during the weather with no serious injuries.