Firefighters in Charlottetown were able to quickly extinguish a burning snowplow on the Charlottetown bypass Wednesday morning.

The call came into Charlottetown's Station 2 at about 11:30 a.m.

"[The driver] was coming down the highway towards the government garage and he was losing his electrical power within the cab of the truck," said Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan.

The fire was quickly extinguished. (Julien LeCacheur/Radio Canada)

"He just pulled it over and the next thing you know there was fire coming from the engine compartment on the driver's side."

The driver was able to get out safely.

The front of the snowplow was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Bryan said, but it did not take long to extinguish. The bypass was closed to one lane for about 90 minutes for the cleanup.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.