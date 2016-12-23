Snowmobiles are now making use of the Confederation Trail on P.E.I. as the snowmobile season begins.

The Prince Edward Island Snowmobile Association leases the former rail line from from Tignish, P.E.I., to Elmira, P.E.I., from the provincial government.

The lease lasts from December until March 31 and is under a 10 year lease agreement.

As a result, the Snowmobile Association has exclusive rights for use of the Confederation Trail and associated spur line trails.

Snowmobilers who use the trail must hold a valid permit. Permits can be purchased at the association's website.