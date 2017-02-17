Islanders can be forgiven for feeling some snow fatigue, but anyone making comparisons to the Snowmageddon of two years needs to check their facts.

We are a long way short of that.

Islanders have suffered through four storms in eight days, with a total of 101 centimetres of snow down in February.

But no, that's not Snowmageddon.

There has still been lots of snow in the past week. In this photo, five members of the Simmonds family in Bonshaw spread out to clear a path across their property. (Donna Allen/CBC)

By Feb. 17 in 2015 the month had seen 197 centimetres of snow, including a storm Feb. 15-16 that dropped 87 centimetres. That's what Snowmageddon looks like.

So far, there has been slightly more snow this winter than the last one. This time last year, a total of 253 cm had fallen on the Island. Compare that to this year, with 273 cm fallen.