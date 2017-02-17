Islanders can be forgiven for feeling some snow fatigue, but anyone making comparisons to the Snowmageddon of two years needs to check their facts.
We are a long way short of that.
Islanders have suffered through four storms in eight days, with a total of 101 centimetres of snow down in February.
But no, that's not Snowmageddon.
By Feb. 17 in 2015 the month had seen 197 centimetres of snow, including a storm Feb. 15-16 that dropped 87 centimetres. That's what Snowmageddon looks like.
So far, there has been slightly more snow this winter than the last one. This time last year, a total of 253 cm had fallen on the Island. Compare that to this year, with 273 cm fallen.