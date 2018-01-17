The snow started falling Wednesday morning on P.E.I. and it will continue, sometimes heavily, through the day and into the night.

The Public Schools Branch and French School Board cancelled all after-school student related activities for the day. Holland College is also closing its campuses at 4 p.m. today.

The RCMP issued a reminder to Island drivers to reduce their speed and drive according to the road conditions, as roads are currently snow covered and slippery.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says light snow will continue to fall through the afternoon with more moderate snow ahead this evening.

The eastern part of the Island is expected to get up to 20 centimetres of snow on Wednesday. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate through the day as the snow accumulates and even though strong winds are not expected, poor visibility may still be an issue tonight as heavier snow starts to fall.

"While a good 10-20 centimetres looks to fall across P.E.I., central and eastern parts of the Island will likely see amounts toward the higher end of that range before the snow tapers off to flurries Thursday morning," Scotland said.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of P.E.I. on Wednesday. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for Queens and Kings counties, while a special weather statement remains in effect for Prince County. According to Scotland, there is a slight risk of freezing rain as well overnight through early tomorrow morning over eastern P.E.I.