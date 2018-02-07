Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince and Queens counties on P.E.I.

The forecast is for 15 to 20 centimetres in Queens County and 15 to 25 in Prince. In a special weather statement for Kings County, Environment Canada forecasts 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

The snow will start in the west in the early evening Wednesday, spreading to Kings County a couple of hours later . It will switch over to freezing rain in the early morning hours, and to rain in Queens and Kings counties.

There will be sunshine Wednesday in advance of the snow, with a high of -5 C.

The temperature will rise a little above freezing overnight in the rain before falling below zero again in the morning, with flurries forecast for Thursday.