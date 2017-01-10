Charlottetown is on track for another snowy winter.

For the last four winters, snowfall as measured at Charlottetown Airport has been above average at the end of January. The winter of 2016-17 has already passed that mark.

People who were on the Island for the snowmageddon of 2014-15, when the record for seasonal snowfall was broken, may remember that it is difficult to predict a P.E.I. winter, even when you are in the middle of it. Snowfall was just barely above average at the end of January, but more than 3.5 metres of snow fell in February and March.

So while there has been a lot of snow so far, it is difficult to say where the winter might go from here.