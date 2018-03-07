It's too early to say how much snow there will be on P.E.I. come this weekend, but it is safe to say there are a couple of days of messy weather ahead.

Two separate weather systems are expected to bring significant snow to the Island before Saturday.

The first snowfall is expected to start on P.E.I. Thursday afternoon, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. It will drop eight to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, with a tendency toward more snow in the west.

There will be only a short break before the second system brings snow starting Friday afternoon. It is too early say how much snow that will bring, but with temperatures hovering around freezing, it is possible to forecast the type of snow.

"It is going to be on the heavy and wet side, and since it is going to be accumulating it will lead to some snowy and slippery road conditions," said Mitchell.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding the two systems, and is asking Islanders to keep a close eye on the forecast.