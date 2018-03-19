Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding a system that is expected to hit P.E.I. Wednesday night and continue into Friday morning.

The statement says the snow could start as late as Thursday morning.

It is too early to predict snowfall amounts, but Environment Canada says they could be significant. The amount of snow will also be affected by a possible changeover to freezing rain or rain during the day Thursday.

Strong northerly winds are also expected. Environment Canada is advising Islanders to keep an eye on the weather forecast.

