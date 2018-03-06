Prince Edward Island could see two significant snowfalls by the end of the week, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Tuesday morning.

The statement says a low pressure system passing over the Island Thursday could bring more than 15 centimetres snow, with the snow starting in the afternoon.

The current forecast is for that snow to taper to flurries overnight.

Environment Canada adds snow could re develop Friday or Friday night bringing additional amounts.

Snowfall this winter has been tracking well below average, with just 126 centimetres down at Charlottetown Airport, as compared to the average of 218 by the end of February. Snowfall has been above average for the last four winters.