P.E.I. could get 10 cm of snow on Sunday

Prince Edward Island could receive up to 10 centimetres of snow Sunday night, Environment Canada says.

The national weather service issued a special weather statement Saturday.

It said a low pressure system is expected to track northeastward toward the Maritimes on Sunday, passing east of Nova Scotia Sunday night.

Snow associated with the system will begin Sunday afternoon over Queens and Kings counties with snowfall amounts totalling five to 10 centimetres before ending after midnight. For Prince county, snowfall amounts are expected to be less than five centimetres, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada cautioned that there is still "considerable uncertainty" in exactly how the system will evolve, noting a slight change in the track or intensity of the low pressure system will greatly affect the snowfall amounts.

