Snow may be beginning to dust the province, but it's been a relatively calm start for plow dispatchers so far.

Environment and Climate Change Canada maintained its winter storm warning for Prince Edward Island as snow began to fall across the province early Tuesday morning.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland expects most of the P.E.I. to see somewhere between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow throughout the day with Kings County getting the brunt of Tuesday's weather.

I think 10-20 cm is good range for snowfall Tuesday across the Island (a bit less over West Prince and a bit more possible over Eastern Kings). Not a huge amount of snow but gusty winds will be the real issue resulting in blowing/drifting snow. pic.twitter.com/hNIiibzEp9 — @JayScotland

Although northeasterly winds of up to 70 km/h will whip the snow across the province, leading to low visibility on the roads and make travel difficult for drivers, according to the national weather service.

"As the winds increase today, blowing snow will cause significant reductions in visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions through the day today and into tonight," Environment Canada said.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Wind warning on Bridge continues

The Confederation Bridge's wind warning is still in effect, which may result in traffic restrictions for most of the day.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Charlottetown Airport's early-morning flights are on time, although the 9:15 a.m. to Halifax has been delayed.

Health PEI has asked Islanders to call ahead to confirm or cancel their appointments on days when there is inclement weather.