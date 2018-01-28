A snow storm could be headed to Prince Edward Island on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the entire Island for a storm that could develop on Tuesday that could bring "significant snow and strong winds."

The agency said a low pressure system is expected to develop off the east coast of the U.S. on Monday and slowly move northeastward, tracking south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday. Snowfall amounts could exceed 15 centimetres on P.E.I.

"There remains uncertainty in the forecast track of this system so slight changes could significantly alter the precipitation amounts expected," Environment Canada said in a statement.