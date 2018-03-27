Photos
On this day 4 years ago: P.E.I. digs out from major snow fall
Spring is officially here and there are sunnier days ahead for P.E.I. But on this day four years ago, it was a much different story.
On March 27, 2014 Islanders were digging out from 53 cm of snowfall and 140 km/h winds
On March 27, 2014 Islanders were digging out from 53 cm of snowfall and 140 km/h winds.
Here's what it looked like.
