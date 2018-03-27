On this day 4 years ago: P.E.I. digs out from major snow fall

​Spring is officially here and there are sunnier days ahead for P.E.I. But on this day four years ago, it was a much different story.

On March 27, 2014 Islanders were digging out from 53 cm of snowfall and 140 km/h winds.

Here's what it looked like.

Islander Kathy Kiley lost the roof of her shed in the 2014 storm. (CBC)

Some Islanders went several days without power after the storm damaged poles across P.E.I. (Submitted by Jo-anne Wallace)

People had to clean up a total of 53 centimetres of snow fall. (CBC)

The storm featured intensely strong winds, with recorded gusts of 140 kilometres an hour. (CBC)

Trucks, snow plows and shovellers worked to move the huge drifts that filled in roads, driveway and yards. (CBC)

MORE P.E.I. NEWS