Snowfall delayed school opening Thursday morning

With about 20 centimetres of snow down, P.E.I.'s public schools gave plow crews a little more time to clean up.

Storm Centre cancellations

Call your cancellations in to 1-877-2365-9350

The Public Schools Branch and French School Board announced schools would open one hour later than normal Thursday.

Holland College campuses across P.E.I. opened at 10 a.m., and UPEI opened at 9:30 with classes starting at 10.

Here's a look at snowfall amounts from <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a>'s summary of last night's storm. <a href="https://t.co/5poEnvsi1G">pic.twitter.com/5poEnvsi1G</a> —@JayScotland

Unofficially, the snowfall at Charlottetown Airport was 21 centimetres as of 6 a.m. Thursday, and snow was continuing to fall lightly on the Island.

Dispatchers say there is little to no wind, so drifting and whiteouts are not an issue.