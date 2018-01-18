Skip to Main Content
Snowfall delayed school opening Thursday morning

Notifications

Snowfall delayed school opening Thursday morning

With about 20 centimetres of snow down P.E.I.'s public schools gave plow crews a little more time to clean up.

Most of Island got about 20 cm of snow

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
School officials expect roads will be clear so schools can open. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

With about  20 centimetres of snow down, P.E.I.'s public schools gave plow crews a little more time to clean up.

The Public Schools Branch and French School Board announced schools would open one hour later than normal Thursday.

Holland College campuses across P.E.I. opened at 10 a.m., and UPEI opened at 9:30 with classes starting at 10.

Unofficially, the snowfall at Charlottetown Airport was 21 centimetres as of 6 a.m. Thursday, and snow was continuing to fall lightly on the Island.

Dispatchers say there is little to no wind, so drifting and whiteouts are not an issue.

With files from Mitch Cormier

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us