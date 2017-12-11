Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Monday morning regarding a low pressure system expected to roll over the Maritimes Tuesday.

Snow is forecast to start on P.E.I. Tuesday afternoon, with a changeover to rain overnight. The rain will be heavy at times and continue into Wednesday.

Enough snow is expected to create messy conditions Tuesday night, but a snowfall warning is not expected. A heavy rainfall warning may be triggered.

Strong southeasterly winds are expected with this system, and Confederation Bridge has issued an advisory that traffic could be restricted from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.