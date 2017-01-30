The ground is bare, with only a trace of snow after a warmer and rainy January — leading to a lull for some retailers who sell snow-related wares.

At Home Hardware in Charlottetown, shelves are loaded with shovels, sleds, and other wintery products.

"People do wait until the weather comes to buy them," said assistant manager Tammy Clory.

Tammy Clory has a large variety of shovels in stock. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said salt is selling well, but not much else.

"The weather dictates what our customers buy."

More rain leaves ground bare

There is less snow than usual this year, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

He said data from the Charlottetown Airport shows 61.2 cm of snow has fallen this January. The 30 year climate normal is 73.3 cm.

He said last January saw a similar amount of snow — 61.6 cm — and a similar mean temperature, however there was significantly less rain, leaving more snow on the ground.

"Warmer temperatures and more rain have resulted in low amounts of snow on the ground across the Maritimes," he said.

'Plenty of time for snow to come'

Sporting goods stores are also feeling the change in weather.

"It slows it down a little bit, but there's still plenty of time for snow to come," said Ben Instone, a manager at Sporting Intentions in Charlottetown.

"More snow always helps," he said.

Ski sales do better when there is snow on the ground. (Laura Meader/CBC)

It isn't essential, however.

Wayne Ellis was picking up a pair of skis for his 4-year-old granddaughter. He said his family usually travels to other locations to ski.

"The fact that we don't have a whole lot of snow right now, doesn't really affect much."

Local festival making snow

The annual Jack Frost Children's Winterfest doesn't start until Feb. 24, but organizers are already making snow for the attraction.

Organizers said at this point there is no overall effect on the festival, and temperatures are cold enough to keep the snow from melting.

Snow is already being made for Jack Frost Children's Winterfest, held at the end of February. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Obviously the conditions aren't optimal," said Laurel Lea, a board member with the festival.

Lea said they aren't overly concerned at this point, and that ticket sales are going well.

"We'll just keep hoping that some snow makes its way to Charlottetown in the near future,"

Mitchell said light snow and flurries are expected Wednesday into Thursday with about 5 to 10 cms.