A driver lost control on snowy roads in P.E.I. Thursday night and slid into a tractor-trailer, say RCMP.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The accident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Route 2 in Springfield. The road was covered in snow, and the westbound car crossed over into the path of the truck.

RCMP said while emergency crews were on the scene, two more minor collisions occurred. Police believe the accidents were the result of drivers failing to yield and not driving more carefully in slippery road conditions. Those accidents are still under investigation.

RCMP issued a warning about poor conditions late Thursday night, and schools delayed opening Friday because of the weather.