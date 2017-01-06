There's a light dusting of snow on the ground Friday morning, just enough to make things slippery as it covers icy patches of road and sidewalk.

Just walked to car. Some Slippy with that Skiff of snow covering the icy patches. GO CAREFULLY #PEI — @BoomerCBC

More snow is on the way this weekend.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham told CBC's Island Morning the snow will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.

"I would say that Charlottetown and eastern parts of Prince Edward Island may get 10 to 15 [centimetres of snow]," he said.

"More five to 10 as you head west towards Summerside. And West Prince may get significantly even less."

The temperature will also drop over the weekend.

Friday the temperature will be steady around -3 C, but it will only reach -8 C on Saturday.