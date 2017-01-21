Snow and freezing rain are expected to make for messy weather conditions Tuesday on P.E.I.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Tuesday calling for snow and ice pellets with a risk of an extended period of freezing rain before finally changing over to rain.

Rain will likely continue into Wednesday, the weather service said, noting total rainfall amounts are likely to be significant.

Strong winds could also be a significant factor with this storm, the weather service said.