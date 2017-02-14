Islanders will get another brief break on Wednesday before more snow comes to P.E.I. Thursday, according to the weather forecast.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said the snow will come with strong winds again.

"It's the same scenario we just went through except it's going to move a lot quicker, which is good," said Allen.

P.E.I. got more than 30 centimetres of snow in the storm that stretched over Monday and Tuesday. Because the coming storm will pass over the Island more quickly, Allen expects 15 to 25 centimetres.

The storm is forecast to start early Thursday morning.

Keeping score

As of the end of Monday, 73 centimetres of snow had fallen at Charlottetown Airport. The average for the whole month is just 58 centimetres.

The snowfall includes three storms that have led to closures and cancellations in the last week.

Feb. 8: 7 cm of snow, plus freezing rain.

Feb. 9-10: 25 cm of snow.

Feb. 13: 34 cm of snow, with snow continuing on Feb. 14.

While it's been busy, P.E.I. is still a long way off from the record breaking season of 2014-15. In the first 13 days of 2015 110.4 centimetres fell.

The pattern is, however, remarkably close to last year's.

So far February 2017 has looked a lot like February 2016. (CBC)

In the first 13 days of Feb. 2016 there were 67 centimetres of snow. Total snowfall for the season at the end of that day was 246 centimetres, just one centimetre more than the total so far for this year.

While that made for a keep-the-shovel-ready February last year, the season calmed down after Feb. 13. Only 60 centimetres of snow fell the whole rest of the season, with just one storm that dropped more than 15 centimetres.