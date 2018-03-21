The snow Prince Edward Islanders have been waiting for all week is coming a little later than expected.

Forecasts had been showing snow arriving late Wednesday, but it has now been pushed into Thursday.

"Mid-morning, likely, when the steadier snow starts to arrive, maybe a little later for the folks up west," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"We'll see those winds start to pick up through the middle part of the day as well. Into the afternoon we'll see that snow coming down quite heavily … The second half of Thursday is the big concern. Blowing and drifting snow could be an issue."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT remains in effect for all three counties. Snow now looks to arrive Thursday morning with blowing/drifting snow possible as winds increase Thursday afternoon & evening. Latest guidance shows snowfall generally around the 10-15 cm range by Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/BP2xsfD9v8 — @JayScotland

Winds at that time will blow around 40 km/h, with gusts to 60.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect. Scotland expects 10-15 centimetres of snow, with some parts of the Island getting as much as 20.

Most of the Island will see temperatures hovering around zero, and it could creep a couple of degrees above in eastern Kings, leading to ice pellets or freezing rain.

A few more centimetres are possible Friday morning.

