There is going to be some precipitation over P.E.I. on Thursday, but how much of it will be snow, how much ice pellets, how much freezing rain, how much rain, is still unclear.

The low pressure system that will bring this precipitation has yet to form, which makes forecasting more difficult, but Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with it.

The current forecast is for an extended period of precipitation. It is expected to start as snow Wednesday night and continue throughout the day. The uncertainty lies in the daytime precipitation, which at this point could come down as just about anything.

The forecast is for temperatures to drop again Thursday night and for a change back to snow.

