Snow is coming not once but twice to P.E.I. before the weekend.

Flurries will start in the morning Thursday, with steady snow starting around noon, but the big issue will be the wind. Five to 10 centimetres are expected, and winds in the afternoon will blow 40 km/h with gusts to 70, which could create visibility issues.

"Even though it's not a huge amount of snow, road conditions through the second half of the day, I think, will become pretty rough as that snow starts to fall and those winds pick up," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

If you're travelling you will be driving into heavier snow in New Brunswick.

The snow could switch over to showers or flurries overnight.

And again Friday

The temperature will warm to about 4 C on Friday afternoon, and a second weather system will start as rain on P.E.I.

But at some point, probably after the sun goes down Friday, that rain will switch over to snow. The snow will continue into Saturday.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty, but we could get an even heavier round of snow as we look into the weekend," said Scotland.

While it is still difficult to forecast amounts, Scotland is expecting 15 to 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three counties on P.E.I., and is advising people to keep a close eye on the weather.