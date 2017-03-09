It might not be something you need a shovel for, but Prince Edward Islanders should be careful of the weather over the next two afternoons, says CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

The temperature will get up to 3 C Thursday, but as temperatures fall late in the afternoon some flurries are expected. The wind will also get gusty, up to 80 km/h in places. That will lead to local blowing snow, and in some areas two to five centimetres could accumulate.

"Enough to really make the drive slick, so something to keep an eye on when you're making your commute home," said Allen.

Confederation Bridge has issued an advisory about the wind for overnight Thursday, saying it could lead to traffic restrictions.

Friday snowy in the east

Kings County could see another messy commute home on Friday, said Allen.

He expects extensive flurries or even periods of snow late in the day, perhaps enough to shovel.

Looking long range, Allen said there could be significant snowfall in the middle of next week, but that system is too far out to give any details on.