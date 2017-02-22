The City of Charlottetown says there is currently no planned de-icing or clearing of snow that would require enforcement of overnight winter parking restrictions.

Thanks to the public's assistance, crews were able to start hauling snow earlier in their shifts than usual — at 11 p.m. on some nights instead of the usual 1 a.m.

Shift in operations

As a result, the focus of the snow operations has shifted from clearing snow left by a series of winter storms last week to improving sight lines at intersections and clearing catch basins. Work is also being done to fill potholes.

The city said it anticipates the work will be done during daytime hours, so that parking restrictions do not have to be enforced overnight.