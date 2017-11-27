Prince Edward Island has one of the lowest smoking rates in the country, but the Canadian Cancer Society believes the province could be doing more to help smokers quit.

The latest Canadian Community Health Survey from Statistics Canada, conducted in 2015-16, found 15.1 per cent of Islanders were daily or occasional smokers. Only British Columbia had a lower rate. The national average is 17.4 per cent.

While describing the news as positive, Marlene Mulligan, executive director of the Canadian Cancer Society on P.E.I., is concerned that the trend over the last few years is flat.

"We're on the lagging end across the country in terms of the support we have available for smokers in P.E.I.," said Mulligan.

Smoking rates haven't changed much in the last few years, says Marlene Mulligan, and that's a concern. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

The society wants the province to improve support for nicotine replacement, and has an idea how to pay for it.

"Part of our recommendation for increasing support for nicotine replacement therapies here on P.E.I. is that we do increase the tobacco tax," said Mulligan.

"In P.E.I. right now it's the lowest in the Maritimes."

Tax per cigarette P.E.I. 25 cents N.B. 25.52 cents N.S. 27.52 cents

There are also opportunities to improve the Smoke-free Places Act, Mulligan said.

"There's places like beaches and outdoor sporting facilities and parks and even patios, at night, between 10 p.m. and 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning that still allow smoking," she said.

"We're really encouraging the government to clean up the legislation there."

Changes to Smoke-free Places Act coming

In an email to CBC News, the Department of Health said the province does offer the Quit Smoking Drug Program, which offers five sessions with an addiction nurse and pays the first $75 in costs for approved medications.

The department also said it is planning to make amendments to the Smoke-free Places Act as part of upcoming cannabis legislation.

As for taxes, the government says that is a budget matter, and it will have to wait for the spring.