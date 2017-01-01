Some guests at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel are being offered new accommodations after a faulty air conditioner caused smoke damage in some parts of the building.

Firefighters responded arrived at the hotel — which is located next door to the fire station — at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday and noticed smoke in one of the ballrooms, said Charlottetown Fire Insp. Kent Mitchell.

Charlottetown Fire Insp. Kent Mitchell said firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and 25 minutes. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

"We found a rooftop HVAC [heating ventilation and air conditioning] unit that had a faulty motor in it that caused smoke through the building," he said.

About 20 people, including staff, were evacuated for about an hour and 25 minutes while firefighters ventilated the area, Mitchell said.

Hotel staff said the smell of smoke should be gone by Monday.

In the meantime, they have offered their guests rooms at another hotel.