Health advocates push Summerside to go smoke-free

Public health advocates are pushing for further tobacco restrictions in Summerside, P.E.I.

At Monday's council meeting in Summerside, representatives from Smoke-Free P.E.I. urged the city to consider a ban on smoking in all public places.

"We've taken lessons from other behaviour changes, the pesticide bylaw in Stratford is an excellent one," said Frank Morrison, tobacco-free project manager with Recreation P.E.I.

"Seatbelt legislation, getting people to wear helmets, so we've had some pretty good examples in the past, and we've taken the baby steps, the baby steps are done. It's now time to finish the job. Same message, 100 per cent smoke-free, all public places."

Advocates hope Summerside follows Startford's lead to consider implementing a ban this summer to include everywhere except private property. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Current provincial legislation prohibits the use of tobacco products and electronic (vapour) smoking devices in any public or work place in the province including hospitals, school grounds, community or church halls, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, movie theatres, rinks and office buildings.

Municipal bylaws permit smoking in some designated areas, as long as it's 15 feet away from an entrance.

Smoking is also not permitted in any vehicle while a child under the age of 19 is present.

A decade ago, Stratford introduced a tobacco-free policy for town buildings, sport fields, parks and near the entrance way of public buildings.

Now, the town is looking at implementing a total ban except for private property.

Smoke-Free P.E.I. is hoping Summerside will follow Stratford's lead.

Summerside's current bylaw allows smoking, but only in designated areas that are at least 15 feet from an entrance. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I like what they were saying," said Deputy Mayor Bruce MacDougall. "I think there's a lot more questions that have to be asked."

MacDougall said council will need to consider how this might affect clubs and restaurants, smoking in vehicles and other scenarios more closely. He added that council will be reaching out to other communities that have made the decision to go smoke-free to better understand how implementing such a policy could work.

"We're going to go through this and look at it and see if that is a real option for the City of Summerside residents," he added.

It was moved to send the presentation to the city's governance, policy and strategy committee, which would come up with recommendations for council.

