The organizers of P.E.I.'s popular spring Festival of Small Halls are launching a new season in September.

Fall Halls will run Sept. 7-10.

The weekend festival will include four events.

Sept. 7: Rose Cousins at St. Peters Courthouse Theatre.

Sept. 8: Trinity Bradshaw at a potato warehouse in Canoe Cove.

Sept. 9: Michael Pendergast with Tom Mcswiggan at Alberton Heritage Centre.

Sept. 10: Harvest Soupfest at Indian River Festival.

Small Halls executive director Jennifer Campbell says they have been considering a fall season for years. (CBC)

All of the events include food, from soup to baked potatoes to oyster pie, in partnership with the Fall Flavours festival.

"September is a perfect time to do it," said Jennifer Campbell, executive director of Small Halls.

"We partnered with the Versatile Management Group behind Fall Flavours, and it's the perfect partnership for us."

Campbell said Small Halls hopes the September season of the festival will expand in future years.