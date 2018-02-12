Side roads in particular are icy Monday morning on P.E.I., and officials have delayed opening public schools on the Island by one hour.

Plow dispatchers in Prince and Queens counties say the main roads are mostly bare, but the secondary roads are icy. In Kings County all the roads are described as icy with secondary roads much worse than main roads.

In Charlottetown sidewalks are very slippery, with water covering ice, and the streets also have icy patches.