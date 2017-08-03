A conservation officer reported seeing two dirt bikers jump over the roundabout just outside Slemon Park, P.E.I.

"Two dirt bike operators jumped over the highway at Slemon Park roundabout and failed to stop when approached by conservation officers," according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"This type of careless activity is extremely dangerous to the operators of the dirt bikes and the traveling public."

They are looking for information on the identity of the of dirt bikers.

Tips can be reported directly to a conservation officer at 902-368-4884