Trails reopened after coyote sighting

The trails at Skmaqn-Port La Joye-Fort Amherst, the national historic site on Charlottetown Harbour, are open to the public again after a coyote sighting last month.

Parks Canada says wildlife conflict experts assessed the situation after a pair of coyotes followed a man walking on the trail. The trails were closed to visitors for 10 days.

Visitors are still being advised by Parks Canada to take precautions when in the area.

If you see signs of coyotes leave the area.

If you encounter a coyote do not run.

Back away slowly. Do not turn your back and act big.

Dogs should be kept on a leash no more than three metres in length, and people are advised not to hike alone.

Parks Canada is asking if you see a coyote to report it.

More P.E.I. news