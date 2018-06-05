Skip to Main Content
Trails reopened after coyote sighting

The trails at Skmaqn-Port La Joye-Fort Amherst, the national historic site on Charlottetown Harbour, are open to the public again after a coyote sighting last month.

The trails were closed for 10 days

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
If you see a coyote, report it to Parks Canada. (Submitted by Joedy Harper)

Parks Canada says wildlife conflict experts assessed the situation after a pair of coyotes followed a man walking on the trail. The trails were closed to visitors for 10 days.

Visitors are still being advised by Parks Canada to take precautions when in the area.

  • If you see signs of coyotes leave the area.

  • If you encounter a coyote do not run.

  • Back away slowly. Do not turn your back and act big.

Dogs should be kept on a leash no more than three metres in length, and people are advised not to hike alone.

Parks Canada is asking if you see a coyote to report it.

With files from Laura Chapin

