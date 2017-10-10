Whether you like to sing, listen, or learn about what singing means in different communities, P.E.I.'s inaugural SingFest has something for you.

The festival starts Sunday with the finale on World Singing Day Oct. 21.

There are five events scheduled.

Oct.15: P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra with Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

Oct. 17: Playing With Choir, Florence Simmons Performance Hall, Charlottetown. Learn to sing You're the One That I Want from Grease in harmony.

Oct. 19: Singing Voice Concert, Holland College School of Performing Arts, Florence Simmons Performance Hall, Charlottetown. Songs and discussions from different genres, styles and backgrounds.

Oct. 20: A presentation of new research on singing, Memorial Hall, UPEI.

Oct. 21: P.E.I. community chorus with Charlottetown Legion Choir, Glen Stewart Primary Choir, and the Retrofrets ukulele group. Confederation Court Mall, Charlottetown.

More information on these events is available at the SingFest 2017 Facebook page.