The Cornwall and Area Watershed Association says it has heard reports about runoff in Hyde Creek from construction of the Cornwall Bypass.

Phase 2B of the bypass, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Charlottetown, began late this summer.

Watershed association coordinator Karalee McAskill said she heard from a local resident who said the creek looked red with visible runoff.

McAskill said she's concerned about the effect of runoff on the health of the watershed, its impact on fish habitat and erosion, but she does believe the province has put good measures in place to protect local streams, but that they aren't a guarantee.

"As you can probably see, if you've seen the Cornwall Bypass construction itself, it's very extensive. There's a lot of exposed soil there," said McAskill.

Mitigation efforts are not a guarantee, says Karalee McAskill. (Julia Cook/CBC)

"To limit the impact is a challenge, and the structures that they have to mitigate any runoff are extensive as well, but they unfortunately don't guarantee that there won't be any runoff at all."

The Department of Infrastructure said it did receive a complaint last week about runoff in the creek.

The department said it has since modified some of its environmental controls, including adding and expanding sediment traps and adding more diversions.

The department is also working with local watershed groups to plan habitat enhancement projects for the future.