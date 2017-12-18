Silliker Glass in Borden-Carleton has plans to increase production and add as many as 30 new jobs, after receiving loans and grants totalling more than $3 million from the P.E.I. and federal governments.

The company, in business 50 years, makes tempered glass, insulated glass units, commercial windows, and more, and recently bought a 50,000 square foot industrial mall in Borden-Carleton. Half of the new space will be renovated to expand the company's glass manufacturing line.

In addition to the $3 million from government, Silliker Glass is putting in $1.5 million of its own money. Owner Matt Silliker hopes the new building will be operational by April 1.

"This expansion will help us move forward and continue to evolve and grow with the ever-changing market that we service," Silliker said in a written news release Monday.

"We are very happy to keep this growth right here in Borden-Carleton."

The money is mostly for Silliker to build a tempered, soft-coat insulated glass manufacturing line that will operate separately from what it calls its hard coat line. Given the delicate nature of the soft glass inventory, a separation of the lines is important, the release notes.

Here's how the money breaks down:

$1,993,000 loan from P.E.I. government.

$400,000 loan from ACOA Business Development Program.

Up to $250,000 in labour rebates from province for 25 new jobs.

$100,000 grant for facility renovations.

$300,000 from McCain Food Adjustment Fund (announced in May 2017).

$100,000 from Central Development Corporation for up to 20 new jobs.

"I am pleased to announce support that will help this company reach its potential and continue to serve as a great employer in rural P.E.I.," said area Member of Parliament Wayne Easter at the announcement.