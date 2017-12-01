There won't be any flashing lights, bells or "ho ho ho" at a meet and greet with Santa in Summerside, P.E.I., this weekend.

Children with autism, and those sensitive to noise, will be able to see Old St. Nick this weekend at a quiet, low-key event called Silent Santa.

Jaclyn Johnston, marketing manager of the County Fair Mall, says they brought the event to P.E.I. after trying it out last year at another Strathallen-owned mall in Truro, N.S.

"Last year was our first year doing it and we had about a dozen families attend and we've gotten more this year as well," Johnston said.

"We find it's just a great thing to offer to families that might not be able to have the Santa experience."

Silent Santa on Sunday

She said they're hosting the event earlier in the holiday season to avoid most of the hubbub around Christmas. It's scheduled near closing time on Sunday because it's a quiet time in the day.

The mall has been working with the Autism Society of P.E.I. to get the word out.

Silent Santa runs on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.