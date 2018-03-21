Tuesday marked the first day official day of spring, even though an expected winter storm later this week is doing its best to delay the nice weather.

But that hasn't stopped Islanders from looking for signs of the weather turning.

CBC's Matt Rainnie asked some folks out and about in Charlottetown what they look for to know it's really spring.

Laura Hogan and Natalie Lovesey

Laura Hogan and Natalie Lovesey shared their first signs of spring. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"When the sun gets really warm and you get in the car and it's warm and it's not frigid," Laura Hogan said.

"In our family growing up it was always when you first saw a robin, that was the first sign of spring," Natalie Lovesey said.

Donna MacDonald

Donna MacDonald knows it's spring when she can sit on her deck. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"I know spring is here whenever I can sit on my deck," Donna MacDonald said.

"I just look at my garden and enjoy the sign ... I love spring and I love summer, those are my two best seasons. I feel like I come alive in the spring."

Alan Dowling

Alan Dowling says spring is when you can't see your breath anymore. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"I think finally seeing people out without toques on, that's a definite," Alan Dowling said. "And being able to walk down the street without seeing your breath in front of you.

"You look around, not much snow, but yeah it will be nice when the cold weather is gone."

Shara Cody and Ryan Martin

Shara Cody and Ryan Martin say spring is mud and rubber boots. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Lots of mud," Shara Cody said.

"I was going to say rubber boots," Ryan Martin said.

"I'm excited for spring but I'm also excited for it to be over," Cody said.

Sean McAlduff

Sean McAlduff says he'll believe it when he sees it. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Probably the perennials coming back up," Sean McAlduff said. "Other than that I don't believe it until at least late May/early June. I believe it when I see it and when I feel it, I sure as heck don't feel it today.

"It's been a nice winter, but it's still winter. I think everything's shifted, the falls are so nice now that winter starts a little later and it ends a heck of a lot later. Nobody's at the beach in June, or not in the water anyway. If they are, they're tougher than me."

Laquann Poitier

This is Laquann Poitier's first spring on the Island. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"I haven't had a spring on P.E.I. so I'm not sure what signs to look for. But according to people it's spring, but I don't know," said Laquann Poitier, who is from the Bahamas.

"I'm excited to put away the winter coat and maybe get some sunshine."

Matt Hall

Matt Hall says spring is when people start wearing shorts even though it's not quite warm enough. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"I know it's about to arrive when people are wearing shorts and pretending it's warmer than it actually is out," Matt Hall said.

"It's a beautiful thing, it's like spring in the mind before it's actually in the weather."

